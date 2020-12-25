Sting recalls his run-in with WWE Hall of Famer at an airport 

Sting recently made one of the greatest comebacks in wrestling history when he debuted with AEW. While his role in AEW will be probably be limited to promos, run-ins, and a possible cinematic match, The Icon has had a storied career.

Sting has battled with the likes of Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan in WCW. He worked wonders during his stint in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, working with AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, and others. The Icon's brief stint in WWE led to his only WrestleMania match with Triple H, rather than one with The Undertaker (but that's a story for another day.)

With that said, there was one person that Sting never wrestled, and it was Andre the Giant.

Sting recalls how thrilled he was when Andre the Giant acknowledged him at an airport

On AEW Unrestricted, Sting recalled how he was on top when Ric Flair put him over and was the world's biggest star. He spoke of how he felt that he arrived and working with the best in the business. Sting said of all the memories he has at that time, the one that gets him is when he passed Andre the Giant at an airport in Pittsburg. The Icon said:

"I'll never forget, walking through the airport in Pittsburg and I saw Andre The Giant and he's walking one way and I'm walking the other. And I said, Andre and he turned and looked at me and said (imitating Andre), 'Sting..how you doing, Boss.' That was big for me."

André The Giant Contract Signing To Wrestle Harley Race For The NWA Heavyweight Championship pic.twitter.com/ZkvyusJYJx — JustRasslin (@JustRasslin) November 21, 2020

Sting never got to work with Andre the Giant though he wished he had the opportunity. That said, The Stinger just opened another chapter in his career when he signed with AEW, and it looks like the history books will have to be rewritten soon.

