AEW star suddenly pulled from upcoming show; concerning reason revealed

An AEW star was just pulled from an upcoming show. The reason behind this is a bit concerning.

Billie Starkz first debuted in AEW in 2022. However, she didn't gain much prominence until she moved to ROH where she has been regularly featured. She had an impressive run in ROH and even won the Women's World Television Title before losing it to Red Velvet last year. Following this, she moved up in the ranks and even challenged Athena for the ROH Women's World Title and lost. Sadly, it looks like she might have to put her career on pause for the time being.

Billie Starkz was supposed to compete against Gabby Forza at a Limitless Wrestling show. However, the promotion has now announced on social media that the AEW star will miss the show due to an undisclosed injury. The promotion also announced that Tiara James will take her place in the match against Gabby Forza.

AEW star Billie Starkz opens up about working with Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey was able to make a successful transition from the octagon to the wrestling ring. After a dominant run in WWE, she left the company in 2023. Following her departure, the former UFC champion competed in a couple of independent shows. Her last match took place on the 17 November 2023 episode of ROH on HonorClub where she teamed with Marina Shafir to face the team of Athena and Billie Starkz.

During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, Billie Starkz spoke about being Rousey's last wrestling opponent. She said that she was happy to have the match and couldn't believe she got to wrestle her twice in the same week. The AEW star also said that she isn't sure when Rousey will return to the ring so this could be her last match for a while.

"It was a very out of the blue experience and it was crazy how it unfolded, and I was happy to do the match. It was crazy to me that we got to wrestle twice in the same week, but being able to say that I had her last match, for I think a while. ... I don't know when she's coming back so I can say I was the last one we know of. ... Everybody can't get over me dumping her on the head and I was like, 'It's just a German [suplex], I do it to everybody, I promise,'" Billie Starkz said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see when Billie Starkz will make her return to the ring after her injury.

