AEW star suddenly pulled from upcoming show; issues statement

An AEW star has been pulled from an upcoming show. He took to social media to issue a statement.

Danhausen first made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2022, and he has proven to be one of the most entertaining stars on the roster. He spent most of his All Elite Wrestling run by appearing alongside Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends. He also formed a successful tag team with Hook called Hookhausen. However, he hasn't appeared on television in a long time. In fact, his last AEW match was at World's End Zero Hour when he competed in the battle royal.

Danhausen has been working on the indies lately. He had an appearance scheduled for Lucha Libre Laugh this week. However, he has since been pulled from the show as his flight was canceled, and he was stuck in New York.

"Hello, sorry everyone. Currently stranded in NYC! Go to show anyway. It will be great."

AEW star Danhausen says he wants to wrestle during TV absence

Danhausen has been absent from All Elite Wrestling television since December of 2023. There were even vignettes of him that played during the company's weekly shows. However, Danhausen has yet to make another appearance in Tony Khan's promotion. But this hasn't reduced his passion for wrestling.

Danhausen recently took to social media to tell fans that he wants to wrestle and feel alive again.

"Danhausen wants to wrestle. Danhausen wants the real Danhausen back. Danhausen wants to feel alive again. Danhuasem available limited dates of some sort - contact here [email protected]."

Danhausen still has some Indie shows lined up for this year. However, it remains to be seen if he will make his AEW return soon and if he will factor into Orange Cassidy's feud with Trent Berretta.