AEW star has a surprising reaction to Liv Morgan's backstage segment with Dominik Mysterio on RAW

An AEW star recently reacted to a backstage segment involving Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan on Monday Night RAW. The star being discussed is CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana.

Perry made her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion in September 2023. She has been majorly involved in a managerial role, with her most recent client being Andrade El Idolo. Additionally, Andrade left AEW and joined WWE following his loss to Miro, formerly known as Rusev, at the Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View. Perry has not been seen on television since December 2023 as she has been absent for more than four months due to her finger surgery.

During a recent episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley vacated her Women's World Championship following a vicious attack by Liv Morgan a week prior. Later, WWE announced that a Battle Royal would be held to crown the new Women's World Champion. Ahead of the match, Liv and Dominik crossed paths during the show.

Reacting to their backstage segment, CJ Perry recently shared an Instagram story, seemingly intrigued by Liv and Dirty Dom's staredown.

"@yaonlylivvonce 👀🔥," CJ Perry shared.

Check out a screengrab of Perry's Instagram story below:

Screengrab of CJ Perry's Instagram story.

When does Perry make her return to AEW TV remains to be seen.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks Liv Morgan's potential on-screen love angle with Dominik Mysterio could work

Rhea Ripley is currently out of action with a shoulder injury which led to Mami vacating her Women's World Championship. Her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, recently got involved in a fierce staredown with Liv Morgan, who is Rhea's biggest nemesis at the moment.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that Liv could be involved in an on-screen love angle with Dirty Dom to find her way to win the Women's World Championship down the line.

"Now, there's been a lot of building with Liv and then stopping with Liv, building with Liv and stopping with Liv. Like you said, she's had her day in the sun but maybe this is the opportunity to truly build Liv with real depth, real character, and a real story. Because Liv and Dominik is going to work, period. I could give you six months off the top of my head right now on how to do that. It's very easy. We've seen situations like this before in real life where a woman manipulates a man to get what she wants or a man manipulates a woman to get what he wants. Happens every single day," Bully Ray said. [5:47 - 6:29]

You can watch the podcast below:

On the other hand, the Battle Royal for the vacated Women's World Championship was won by Becky Lynch, as she eliminated Liv Morgan by hitting her with a Manhandle Slam on the apron to become the new Women's World Champion.