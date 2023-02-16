AEW star suspended

During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the son of WWE veteran and reigning FTW Champion Hook was suspended following an incident last week.

Tony Schiavone revealed the suspension during a backstage segment where Stokely Hathaway, with The Firm, accused Hook of breaking his hand. Hathaway demanded that the FTW Champion be fired for his actions, and shortly after, Schiavone received the news that Hook would be suspended pending an investigation.

While it's clear that this is just a storyline suspension, it has raised a few questions among wrestling fans.

Check out the segment that featured the suspension announcement below:

Physical attacks are not unusual in pro wrestling, and it's rare for someone to be suspended for such incidents. However, the storyline suspension for AEW star Hook may suggest a bigger plan for his character in the coming weeks, and it may even impact his title reign.

The wrestling world is always full of surprises, and it's unclear what the future holds for Hook. Nonetheless, fans are eagerly waiting to see what AEW President Tony Khan has in store for him and how this storyline will unfold in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on Hook's suspension? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below

