AEW star Shane "Swerve" Strickland reacts after walking the red carpet at the Grammys

AEW star Shane "Swerve" Strickland reacted to his look at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Strickland recently released a hip-hop album called Tears on March 18. It has eleven tracks, with appearances from Rich Latta, Monteasy, and AJ Francis (fka Top Dolla), Swerve's former teammate on Hit Row in WWE NXT. While it didn't receive any Grammy nominations, the album is currently available on Spotify.

In a Twitter post, the official AEW account shared a photo of Strickland looking sharp in a blue suit. This prompted a response from the star:

"RESPECT ON MY NAME."

Swerve Strickland helped Keith Lee against Team Taz on AEW Rampage

Switching gears from music to pro wrestling, Keith Lee and Powerhouse Hobbs battled last week on AEW Rampage. The two behemoths have no love lost as they have been in a heated rivalry for the past few weeks.

Hobbs gained an advantage by punishing the Limitless One but the latter recuperated by executing a clothesline for a near-fall. Lee tried to do the Spirit Bomb, but his opponent countered it with his brute strength.

Ricky Starks tried to interrupt with a chair strike but failed. Swerve immediately attacked the former to even the odds, and they went into a melee.

In the end, Hobbs hit the Last Will and Testament spinebuster but the referee was distracted. Lee took advantage by hitting the Big Bang Catastrophe for the victory.

Starks gained an advantage in his melee with Swerve by hitting a chair shot and Roshambo through the table. The Limitless One tried to battle out the numbers game but Hobbs speared him into the table to finish the beatdown.

