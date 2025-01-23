AEW star taken hostage on live television

After last week's actions, a top AEW name was held captive on tonight's Dynamite. Ricochet has been displaying his vicious side for some time now. He recently threatened Swerve Strickland's manager, Prince Nana.

The former AEW World Champion has been in a riveting rivalry with Ricochet for the past month. Their rivalry started during a backstage interview. The feud grew intense at Worlds End pay-per-view when Swerve told fans to throw toilet paper at The One and Only. After being embarrassed, Ricochet decided to stab him with scissors. The duo will face at the February 5 edition of Dynamite.

The match saw Fox taking most of the offense from the opening bell. Later in the bout, the Highlight of the Night tried to interfere and distract the Realest star, but Prince Nana scared him off. Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland emerged victorious against AR Fox. While the former was celebrating, Ricochet appeared on the big screen and claimed Swerve bullied him throughout the past weeks.

Also, he was furious that fans didn't care what he had to say. In the end, he showed that he held Prince Nana hostage as he threatened to hurt him with the scissors.

The One and Only threatened Prince Nana because the latter blindsided the star and hit him with a chair. He claimed that he has a lot to talk about next week on AEW Dynamite. It will be interesting to see how Swerve Strickland would respond to Ricochet after his recent actions.

