AEW is at it again! Top star taunts WWE by referencing Charlotte Flair segment live on Collision

Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest WWE stars right now. She has been involved with some current AEW stars who spent significant time in the Stamford-based company before. One of them was Toni Storm and the Australian took a shot at her former employers for a segment that involved the Queen.

Toni Storm and Charlotte Flair had a rivalry where the latter ended up throwing pie on the former AEW Women's Champion's face. The former NXT UK Women's Champion replied in kind by smashing a pie on the 14-time WWE Women's Champion's face.

Toni Storm has reinvented herself in All Elite Wrestling and is now portraying a Marilyn Monroe-esque character. In the aftermath of her loss to Saraya on Dynamite, she referred to the pie-throwing moment with Charlotte Flair on AEW Collision during a segment.

“This business can be a cruel mistress. I do miss the old days, it was a happier time, a simpler time, slap on a backwards hat, slap a pie in someone’s face, they loved you! Now, it’s, ‘What have you done for me recently?’ Now it’s, 'if you don’t bleed and cry every week then you won’t get a good write-up in the trades.' Well, pardon me for being a star, and if the world has forgotten what that looks like, then chin up, t**s out, I guess I’ll just have to remind them.” (h/t: itrwrestling)

Toni Storm and Charlotte Flair had a brief feud in WWE

Toni Storm debuted for the WWE main roster in 2021 on SmackDown. She defeated Zelina Vega in her first bout on the blue brand. She soon started a feud with then SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

The 2-time AEW Women's Champion won their first singles match via disqualification but came up short in their title match on the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown.

It ended up being her last televised appearance for WWE as she requested her release from the company which was granted. She debuted for AEW on the March 30, 2022, episode of Dynamite.

