"WHERE'S MY TITLE SHOT? - AEW star takes credit for injuring CM Punk and forcing him to take time off

AEW star Max Caster has taken credit for injuring CM Punk.

On the latest edition of Rampage, Punk delivered a very emotional message. The AEW World Champion stated that an injury has forced him to undergo surgery and take some time off.

Taking to Twitter, Caster took credit for putting Punk on the shelf. He tweeted out the following:

"YO! LISTEN! Platinum Max took out the CM Punk on #AEWDynamite WHERE'S MY TITLE SHOT?!? #MicDrop"

On this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Punk teamed up with FTR to face the trio of Max Caster, Colten and Austin Gunn in a six-man tag team match.

Coincidentally enough, Caster's tag team partner and one-half of The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens, is also injured at the moment.

Hence, in recent weeks, Caster has been performing as a singles competitor. Could he eventually go on to challenge for the AEW World Championship after demanding a title shot via his message on Twitter? Only time will tell.

AEW will crown an interim world champion in the absence of CM Punk

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that an interim world champion will be crowned in the absence of CM Punk.

On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Jon Moxley will be competing for the interim AEW World Championship. Standing across from him inside the ring will be the winner of a Battle Royal.

Punk was originally set to defend the AEW World Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. However, it has now been confirmed that a match between Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto at Dominion 6.12 will decide the #1 contender for the interim AEW World Championship.

The Second City Saint also admitted in his promo from Rampage that he wanted to vacate the AEW World Championship, but Tony Khan didn't let him.

Instead, upon Punk's return, a title unification bout will take place between him and the interim champion.

