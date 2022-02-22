AEW star takes a dig at NXT North American champion Carmelo Hayes

AEW is currently stacked with amazing tag-teams, with one of them being The Acclaimed of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster. However, NXT North American champion Carmelo Hayes does not seem to be a fan of them, and Bowens does not appreciate this.

The Acclaimed have garnered a great following in AEW so far with their energetic and hilarious entrances and amazing in-ring performances. Carmelo Hayes, however, is not that bothered as he doesn't love the acclaimed and does not watch All Elite Wrestling, according to a report from Fightful Wrestling.

Following the revelation, Anthony Bowens took to Twitter to make a sarcastic remark. He quoted the tweet from Fightful and alleged that since Carmelo doesn't love The Acclaimed, he must be a cop.

You can check Bowen's tweet below :

The Acclaimed were last seen on AEW Dynamite last week

The Acclaimed were on last week's edition of Dynamite, where Max Caster went one-on-one with PInnacle member Wardlow. However, the former came up short against the Master of the Powerbomb Symphony.

The Acclaimed last featured in tag team action on Dynamite when they lost to Darby Allin and Sting. Although results might not have been on their side lately, the team is showing how much potential they have.

With their special entrances and their amazing in-ring prowess, The Acclaimed are on the right path to becoming World Tag-Team champions one day.

Do you think the Acclaimed have what it takes to become tag-team champions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

A former WWE personality remembers CM Punk's other return before his AEW one here

Edited by Angana Roy