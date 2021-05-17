AEW star takes a dig at The Miz vs. Damien Priest match from WWE WrestleMania Backlash 

AEW star Abadon, who portrays a supernatural zombie character, has shared her reaction to The Miz vs. Damian Priest match from WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

The Miz and Damian Priest squared off at the said pay-per-view in a Lumberjack Match, with zombies surrounding the ring. It was a marketing tool to promote WWE Legend Batista's latest Netflix movie, Army of the Dead.

Shortly after Priest secured the win, he left the ring, leaving The Miz at the behest of the zombies who crept into the ring to get their hands on The A-Lister.

The developments have elicited a mixed response from WWE fans, with AEW star Abadon also chiming in with an amusing reaction of her own. She took to Twitter to share a GIF of Bill Murray's zombie character from the movie Zombieland.

Abadon is one of the most unique performers in Tony Khan's promotion as she hardly ever breaks character. Even outside the ring, the AEW star ensures she stays true to her character. A glance through Abadon's social media accounts will give fans an idea of how committed she is to her craft.

Abadon is a rising star in AEW

Abadon debuted for Tony Khan's promotion in March 2020. Owing to her impressive performances, she was signed to a full-time contract in June last year.

After a string of victories, Abadon earned a shot at Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's Championship at the promotion's New Year Smash special episode earlier in the year, where she lost.

Though she hasn't featured prominently on AEW Dynamite of late, she's a regular on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation.

What did you think about The Miz vs. Damian Priest at WWE WrestleMania Backlash? Do you want to see Abadon more often on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.