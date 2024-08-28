AEW star takes huge shot at Batista after his retirement comments; teases match - "He's scared"

A top AEW star recently took a shot at Batista. He even teased a match against the WWE legend.

Max Caster is one of the top stars in AEW. He is part of the successful tag team called The Acclaimed. Together, Caster and Anthony Bowens have even won the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Despite being one of the most popular stars on the All Elite roster, Caster is known for making controversial remarks online. It looks like he is at it again.

Recently, Batista mentioned that he misses the atmosphere that comes with being a professional wrestler but has no desire to step back in the ring again as he doesn't want to ruin his storybook ending. Max Caster took this opportunity to send a claim that The Animal was scared of stepping into the ring with him.

"Sounds like he’s scared to go eye to eye with the Best Wrestler Alive."

Batista on his WWE Hall of Fame induction

After retiring from the ring, many fans thought that Batista would be immediately inducted into the Hall of Fame and while he was supposed to be inducted in 2020, it didn't happen due to the global pandemic. Over the next few years scheduling conflicts prevented the induction from happening.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, The Animal mentioned that he still wants to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future.

"Eventually, I will. I want to, and there was a good opportunity for me to go in a couple years ago, and I agreed to do it. Hunter asked me to do it, and I said, 'Yeah, of course.' But it was here in LA, and I thought it was perfect, it was storybook because I won my first title here in LA, and we couldn’t figure it out because I was working on a film. I was in South Africa, so logistically, we just couldn’t make it happen, but yeah, I’m still open to it, and one day, I would like to," said Batista.

It will be interesting to see if The Animal will finally make his return to the ring for one more match.

