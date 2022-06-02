"If he beats me...he can leave" – AEW star takes a shot at MJF after he demands to be fired by Tony Khan on Dynamite

AEW star Captain Shawn Dean sent a message to MJF after the latter's promo on this week's Dynamite.

The Salt of the Earth finally addressed his issues with AEW President Tony Khan. He called out fans who criticized him over the years and claimed Khan values former WWE stars more than him.

Taking to Twitter, Dean took a shot at Maxwell Jacob Friedman, claiming the latter would be allowed to leave if he could beat him:

"If he beats me …he can leave…but we know what will happen #Salute"

Check out Shawn Dean's tweet below:

At the Double or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view, MJF lost to his former Pinnacle stablemate and bodyguard, Wardlow. The highly awaited bout was rather one-sided.

Before DoN, he also no-showed a meet-and-greet. It led to further speculation regarding the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner's future in the company.

Shawn Dean currently has two wins over MJF in AEW

Shawn Dean and MJF's first meeting in AEW was in January 2022. The two men crossed paths on an episode of Dynamite.

At the time, Friedman was feuding against CM Punk, who had vowed to ruin the former's quest to challenge for the AEW World Championship. It led to Punk running down to the ring and hitting Dean with the GTS, resulting in a DQ win.

MJF's second clash with Dean occurred in April on Dynamite. This time around, the former was in between an intense feud against Wardlow, which led to a countout loss for MJF.

It remains to be seen what's in store for MJF and if he decides to stay with AEW or jump ship to WWE.

