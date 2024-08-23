AEW star taunts Ricochet amid reported signing; former WWE US Champion responds

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet has reportedly signed for AEW. The 35-year-old was signed to the Triple H-led promotion from 2018 to 2024.

The high flyer is very active on social media. Fans speculate that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion will make his All Elite debut at the All In pay-per-view.

Mansoor and Mason Madden (collectively known as MxM) perform on AEW and ROH, and recently, they took part in tag team action. During their match, they were involved in a few hilarious sequences. Interestingly, the Jacksonville-based company's new signee got a glimpse of the MxM match's video and commented on it.

"This is stupidly incredible haha," Ricochet said.

Mason Madden replied to him with a gif of a Tekken character with the caption:

"You better have kept your Tekken game up homie."

The 35-year-old replied to Madden's comment by saying, "Stop." The friendly exchange between the two ex-WWE stars referenced the time they spent playing Tekken, a fighting game, on the popular YouTube channel UpUpDownDown.

Ricochet and Will Ospreay might battle soon on AEW

When the 35-year-old was still signed to the WWE, former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay revealed he wanted to face his long-time on-screen rival again.

"I don't know how much longer he has got in his contract, but I think it might be up soon, man. I don't know. I want him to know that there are people here that genuinely appreciate his work and I want to wrestle him again. I want him back here. I want him to know that there isn't a bar. You are the f***ing bar." he said.

For now, it is not confirmed when Ricochet will make his AEW debut.

