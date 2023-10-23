AEW star teases massive return after 328 days

An AEW star who has been out of action for almost a year has posted something on their Instagram story that has a few people speculating that a return could be on the cards.

The star in question is Marq Quen, one half of Private Party, who hasn't been in action since November 30, 2022, when he and his partner Isiah Kassidy lost to Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at an AEW Rampage that ended up airing on December 2, 2022.

Since that match, Quen has been on the shelf with an injury, leaving Kassidy to team with The Hardys and Ethan Page during his time away. However, when a fan on Instagram stated that they wished Private Party would get back together soon, Marq Quen put that on his Instagram story, teasing a potential return.

During Quen's time away, Kassidy has challenged for the AEW World Trios Championships on two separate occasions, the ROH Tag Team Championships, and will challenge for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Another AEW star returned from injury this past weekend

The injury bug cropped up in All Elite Wrestling at the recent "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite as Rey Fenix, Jon Moxley, and Adam Cole all sustained injuries with varying levels of severity.

Fenix and Cole look to be off TV for the foreseeable future, but Jon Moxley made his official return to the company at the end of the most recent edition of Collision. Mox was meant to feature on the "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite on October 10, but was unable to get cleared by doctors in time.

His return stretched into the Battle of the Belts VIII event that immediately followed Collision, where he once again got into a physical altercation with Orange Cassidy, who has managed to regain the AEW International Championship in Moxley's absence.

