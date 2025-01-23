  • home icon
AEW star teases parting ways amid booking unrest among talents

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jan 23, 2025 03:06 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: AEW Official Website]
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [Photo: AEW Official Website]

There have been many questions about a particular top AEW faction for the past few weeks. Tonight, AEW Dynamite showed more evidence of their splitting.

For a few weeks, it has been hinted that Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart will move forward and take control of House of Black. This comes following Malakai Black reportedly being done with AEW.

Will Ospreay and Cope (FKA Adam Copeland) have urged the group to take the initiative and do their own thing. Tonight, another popular name has done the same. Julia Hart faced Jamie Hayer in the second matchup in their feud. Hayter ended up winning, and she showed respect for Hart post-match.

Jamie talked about how, despite her violent behavior, she still respected Julia for doing her own thing. She also mentioned that despite being flanked by King and Matthews at times, she was still great in her own right.

Hayter also hinted at a rubber match to break their head-to-head tiebreaker.

Interestingly, during The Princess of the Black Throne's earlier entrance, her theme song underwent a subtle change. Instead of the lyric going "The House always wins," this now changed to "The Hart always wins." This could be another hint of the group no longer being the House of Black.

Edited by Angana Roy
