AEW star teases possible betrayal of newly crowned TNT Champion Scorpio Sky

AEW star Ethan Page teased the possibility of betraying Scorpio Sky shortly after the latter regained the TNT Championship. In this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Sky defeated Sammy Guevara to win the title for the second time.

After being unbeaten for a year, Sky previously earned himself an opportunity at Guevara's TNT Championship. The one-half of The Men of the Year went on to dethrone The Spanish God and even defeated Wardlow to retain his title during his first reign.

Taking to Twitter, Page shared a GIF of Sky greeting Frankie Kazarian after his match on Dynamite. It's safe to say Page wasn't impressed with Sky's antics after his win, and his tweet suggested the same:

Sky and Kazarian were former tag team partners in AEW. The two men are the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions, having beaten Penta & Rey Fenix in a tournament final to win the belts a few years ago.

The duo was part of the group known as SoCal Uncensored, consisting of the veteran Christopher Daniels. As it stands, Sky's expected to defend the TNT Championship against Kazarian down the line.

Scorpio Sky first lost the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara at AEW Battle of the Belts II

At AEW Battle of the Belts II, Scorpio Sky lost the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara, who became a three-time champion. Sky's first reign with a singles title in AEW lasted just 38 days.

The finish to Guevara and Sky's match at BOTB II saw The Spanish God hit his opponent with a low blow and the GTH. It planted the seeds for a heel turn from Guevara and his partner Tay Conti.

On this week's Dynamite, Sky and Guevara crossed paths again, this time in an epic ladder match. The match saw a run-in from Paige VanZant, who took the fight to Conti ahead of a potential Mixed Tag Team Match between the two teams.

Eventually, Sky shoved Guevara off the ladder and unhooked the title to become a two-time TNT Champion. The Spanish God's third title reign ended after 12 days.

