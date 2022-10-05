"I believe potentially the next world champion" - Popular AEW star teases officially recruiting Hangman Page as a member of top faction (Exclusive)

AEW star Evil Uno has revealed that long-time associate of The Dark Order, Hangman Page, would be the perfect candidate to be the group's newest member.

After being exiled from The Elite in 2020, Hangman found solace in The Dark Order, who picked him up while he was down and helped him to the top of AEW.

It was during Hangman's feud with Kenny Omega in 2021 that The Dark Order and Hangman Page became a unit, with Page even donning the purple colors of the group at the "Fight for the Fallen" edition of Dynamite that year.

Speaking to Bill Apter in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Evil Uno was asked out of everyone in AEW who he would try and bring into The Dark Order, to which Uno answered without hesitation.

"You know, this will seem like a copout answer, but Hangman Adam Page has never officially joined The Dark Order. We’ve hung out together for two years now, we’ve been great friends and I would love for him to don the colors at all times.” [4:14-4:30]

When Apter asked why Page would be the right person, Uno claimed that Page's accolades speak for themselves, and that he could very well be the next AEW World Champion.

“Why him? A lot have said truly he’s one of the best professional wrestlers in the world, former AEW champion. I believe potentially the next world champion in Cincinnati, October 18th on AEW Dynamite, he has the opportunity to wrestle Jon Moxley for the championship. I think beyond what he can help for our group, I think he is a fantastic person, he’s been very helpful to everyone in The Dark Order, I think he has a great future and I think if he was our ace, Dark Order would go on to do much greater things.” [4:31-5:00]

You can watch the full interview between Evil Uno and Bill Apter here:

Hangman Page will challenge for the AEW World Championship on Tuesday Night Dynamite

Following his win in the "golden ticket" battle royale at the "Grand Slam" edition of Rampage on September 23rd, Hangman Page has found himself right back in the title race as he will challenge for the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley.

The match will take place on the special "Tuesday Night Dynamite" on October 18th, with Page entering enemy territory as the match will take place in Moxley's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Hangman Page will also be in action this week on the "3rd Anniversary" edition of Dynamite, where he will go one-on-one with the man he eliminated last in the "golden ticket" battle royale to earn his title shot, Rush.

