AEW star thinks it would be "an extreme challenge" for Adam Cole to face him (Exclusive)

Adam Cole is one of the most accomplished wrestlers on the AEW roster, but one of his colleagues thinks that Cole would be the perfect man to beat in order to show the world how good he is.

The man in question is the 'Murderhawk Monster' Lance Archer, who, despite being on the AEW roster since early 2020, hasn't been able to achieve the level of success he would have liked at this stage in his career.

But during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Archer admitted that he would like to face Cole at some point in order to prove himself against one of the best in AEW.

"Adam Cole, you know, he's a guy I've never had the chance to step in the ring with. He obviously gets out there and captures everybody's attention when he steps on the mic. I think it would be an extreme challenge for him to step in the ring with the Murderhawk Monster, but he's obviously proven himself to be able to do it against the best in the business so I'd like to prove myself against him." [From 02:46 to 03:01]

You can watch the full interview here:

As Lance stated, he and Cole have never crossed paths during their AEW careers, nor have they in any other company, but could that change in the near future? Only time will tell.

Adam Cole will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite could be a big one for Adam Cole as he and his unlikely friend MJF are extremely close to becoming the number one contenders to the AEW Tag Team Championship.

All they need to do to earn a shot at FTR is win the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, which isn't going to be easy as their opponents are Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia of The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Whichever team comes out on top will get a title match against FTR on the July 29th edition of AEW Collision. The Tag Champions recently went to war with Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold. So the new challengers might have a slight advantage over FTR.

