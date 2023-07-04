AEW star threatens to bust open one of The Young Bucks

Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are one of the most talked about duos in all of wrestling, but one of their fellow roster members wants to spill their blood in the near future.

The star in question is Wheeler Yuta, the youngest member of the Blackpool Combat Club who, as a group, have been out to destroy The Elite in an attempt to make All Elite Wrestling a better place.

The Elite and the BCC will meet in the third-ever "Blood & Guts" match on July 19, and during an interview on the Battleground Podcast, Wheeler Yuta hopes that Nick Jackson is the first to spill a little bit of the red stuff.

"I think we're going to bust open Nick Jackson first." (H/T Fightful)

The Blackpool Combat Club came out of last year's "Blood & Guts" match with the victory after Claudio Castagnoli forced Matt Menard to submit, and it seems that besides wanting The Young Bucks to bleed, Yuta is hoping for another win this year.

"My goal is to come out with the win. After having last year's Blood & Guts, I have more sense of the match and know how to use the tools a little bit better. I never had a cage match before that. Now, I know how to use the cage and all these things to our advantage. Having the man advantage is a big deal. It's like a bunch of mini handicap matches. Knowing how to take all those elements and use them to our advantage is going to be a big thing. I would love to get another win. That would be my ultimate goal, to win this one for the BCC, but as long as we get our hands raised, I don't really care how it happens." (H/T Fightful)

Wheeler Yuta will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

With the third-annual "Blood & Guts" match just over two weeks away at the time of writing, both The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club will be looking to create some momentum during the build-up. That job will fall on Wheeler Yuta's shoulders this week on AEW Dynamite.

Yuta will go one-on-one with former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in what will be the first time ever the two men have faced each other in a singles match. Wheeler has already pinned Omega this year, but that took place at the end of the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing. So trying to do it without anyone's help is going to be a tall task for the 26-year-old.

Also, on this week's edition of Dynamite, the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament gets underway. Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin will take on the reformed Swerve In Our Glory, while MJF and Adam Cole will also be in action.

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. returns after battling an illness to face Ruby Soho in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and fans will also hear from both Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley.

Are you watching AEW Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes