"I need a lawyer" - AEW star threatens Danhausen

AEW star Colten Gunn looks to have reached his breaking point when it comes to recently debuted star Danhausen. The "Very Nice, Very Evil One" has gotten under the skin of both Colten and Austin Gunn in recent weeks by taunting them in person and on social media.

The former free agent made his AEW debut at the "Beach Break" edition of Dynamite, where he hid underneath the ring during the unsanctioned "Lights Out" match between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole.

Cole dragged him out from under the ring to the delight and surprise of the fans in attendance before Hausen made his way to the backstage area.

For those unaware of why Billy Gunn's children hate AEW's newest signing, it is all down to his nickname for the Gunn Club: "The A** Boys," a jovial reference to Billy Gunn's old gimmick during his time with the WWF.

The "Very Evil One" has taken the name to new heights with a song dedicated to the Gunn Club, to which Colten Gunn showed great disdain.

"wtf is this!…who do I call to get this taken down?! i need a lawyer…won’t stand for this slander on our legacy," Colten wrote.

Danhausen could have his first AEW feud against The Gunn Club

The power of social media is staggering in the modern landscape of professional wrestling, with Danhausen being a prime example of how to make the most of what you have at your disposal.

Since breaking his leg on Halloween night 2021 (of all the days for that to happen), Hausen has been rehabbing his injury while staying relevant amongst fans through his interactions with AEW wrestlers and, in a way, becoming one of the promotion's most notable fans.

Hausen's "a** boys" remarks towards the Gunn Club started long before the "Very Evil One" came to AEW and have gained so much traction that the phrase is chanted towards the sons of Billy Gunn whenever they are in action.

It is unclear when Danhausen will be back in the ring full-time; however, it will be interesting to see how the rivalry escalates when the comedy is set aside, and the physical feud begins in the ring.

