AEW star threatens to end Sting's career

AEW star Scorpio Sky took to Twitter recently to send a stern warning at Sting. The young star suggested that he would end The Icon's wrestling career at the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view.

Sky and Ethan Page are set to team up on May 30th to square off against Sting and Darby Allin. This will be the WWE Hall Of Famer's first in-ring match in nearly six years.

The tag team bout is one of the most hotly-anticipated bouts at Double or Nothing, with fans hoping to witness Sting get his hands on the villainous duo.

The match became official on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite after The Icon and the former TNT Champion unleashed a beatdown on Page and Sky.

Taking to Twitter, Sky wrote he and Page would kickstart their legendary wrestling careers at the expense of Sting.

"This will be the end for one legend, and the beginning of two more!" tweeted Scorpio Sky.

This will be the end for one legend, and the beginning of two more! pic.twitter.com/eK2OrSW20i — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) May 20, 2021

Scorpio Sky's partner Ethan Page also sent out a tweet, threatening to layout Sting with his finisher, Ego's Edge.

"100% Doing this to STING #AEWDON", tweeted Ethan Page

Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky recently aligned in AEW

Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky's alliance has proved to be fruitful for both stars in AEW. Sky drifted away from SCU after failing to win the TNT Championship and turned heel by attacking Darby Allin a couple of months ago on Dynamite.

Ethan Page debuted for Tony Khan's promotion at Revolution 2021, where he failed to win the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. The two soon joined forces by accusing AEW of overlooking their talents and vowed to prove themselves.

A win over Sting and Darby Allin would elevate them to the next level in the company and give them the momentum to move on to the main event scene.

Do you think Ethan Page and Scorpio will cause an upset at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 by walking away with the win? Sound off in the comments section below.