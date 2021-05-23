AEW star threatens to retire if not treated better than Christian Cage 

Britt Baker recently took to Twitter to warn AEW that she'll hang up her wrestling boots if she is not treated better than veteran performer Christian Cage.

Baker was unhappy as she still hasn't gotten her action figure, unlike the other bigwigs in the promotion. Among AEW's female athletes, only AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida has an action figure of her own.

Taking to Twitter, The Dentist claimed that she would retire from the business if Christian Cage, who also doesn't have an action figure at the moment, gets one before her.

"If Christian Cage gets an AEW action figure before me, I’m retiring," tweeted Britt Baker

Britt Baker has upped her Twitter game in recent weeks as she's repeatedly taking shots at the who's who in AEW without thinking about the consequences.

Baker will be looking to further assert her dominance in Tony Khan's promotion by looking to win the AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing 2021.

Though the challenger will enter the show as the hands-on favorite to become the new champion, Hikaru Shida will do all in her might to retain the title that she has held for over a year.

Christian Cage will also be in action at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

Christian Cage will participate in the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 against 20 other men. The winner will get a shot at the AEW World Championship further down the line.

With Cage already teasing a showdown with AEW Champion Kenny Omega soon after his debut at Revolution 2021, there's a huge possibility that the former WWE Champion could emerge as the winner of the Battle Royale.

The AEW Champion will have his hands full at Double or Nothing too, as he takes on PAC and Orange Cassidy, should he accept, in a triple threat match for the title.

Christian Cage has already proven that he still has a lot left in the tank and could have a banger with whoever walks out as the AEW Champion on May 30.

Are you excited to see Christian Cage possibly compete for the AEW Championship in the future? Do you think Britt Baker will become the new AEW Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.