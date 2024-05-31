AEW star threatens to send MJF back home for six more months

A 35-year-old star seemingly threw a challenge for former AEW World Champion MJF upon his return at the recent Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The star also threatened Max to send him for another six months.

The AEW star in question is the former Lucha Libre star, Rush. The 35-year-old star made his All Elite debut in 2022 and has been a part of the LFI. He last wrestled on a recent episode of Rampage where he defeated Isiah Kassidy. On Dynamite this past week, Rush called out the former world champion.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his blockbuster return at Double or Nothing five months after his last appearance at the Worlds End PPV in December 2023. The star has been threatened by Rush after his return. After his backstage promo threatening MJF, the star also sent him a message on social media.

Trending

Rush took to X/Twitter to threaten the former AEW World Champion, saying he would be sent back home for another six months.

"@The_MJF you say you want to bet on yourself? You can bet I will send you back home for another 6 months PERRO Because when you mess with the Bull, you get the horns!"

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Well, it would be interesting to see if The Devil responds to the above threat from Rush either on social media or in the ring.

MJF will be back on TV next week

Maxwell Jacob Friedman made an earth-shattering return at AEW Double or Nothing by interrupting his former friend, Adam Cole. Max took out Cole with a low blow and cut a fiery promo in his usual style.

After the massive return, the former world champion is set to appear on Dynamite next week.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, The Devil is expected to address the events that took place in his absence and begin a new feud. It remains to be seen what transpires next Wednesday on Dynamite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback