AEW star Thunder Rosa opens up about potential future retirement date

AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa currently reigns supreme, and in a recent interview, the veteran stated that she wants to keep wrestling as long as she can. That being said, she named a potential end date to her in-ring career.

Rosa won the title from Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in March by defeating the former champion inside a steel cage on the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite. She later retained the gold against Nyla Rose at AEW Battle of the Belts II.

Speaking with Forbes ahead of her title defense at Double or Nothing next weekend, Rosa opened up her eventual retirement. She noted that wrestling can be punishing on the body and she doesn't want to do it after she turns 45.

"I’m going to wrestle as long as possible, but I don’t think I want to be wrestling after I’m 45," said Rosa. "I know some of my peers at that age and they’re still wrestling. I personally don’t want to because it’s very taxing on your body. I can wrestle to the caliber, to the level that I’ve been wrestling at, for another three to four years… But I also have to scale back and take care of my body."

Rosa also went into further detail into her current condition and schedule:

"My body feels 100 percent right now," Rosa continued. "I cannot tell you, for so long, I was in so much pain because I was wrestling so much. This schedule that we have, if you have a family, it’s really good because you get to spend more time with your family unless you’re like me, and you’re a workaholic and you’re always working."

Thunder Rosa will defend the AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing

Serena Deeb will challenge Thunder Rosa for the title at AEW Double Or Nothing next weekend. Deeb has been on an impressive run in recent months, and she has made her intentions to dethrone Rosa clear in recent weeks.

The challenger cut a heated promo on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite. She also called out Thunder Rosa's mentor, Dustin Rhodes, and verbally ran him down before she slapped the veteran across the face. When Rosa came to the ring, Deeb took her down with a shot from the title belt.

The momentum is seemingly on Deeb's side at the moment. Fans will have to wait and see what happens when the two foes collide at the pay-per-view.

