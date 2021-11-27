“They’re believing”- AEW star Thunder Rosa reveals what made AEW Full Gear special

AEW star Thunder Rosa recently stated Full Gear 2021 was special to her because of the fan support. It helped her to overcome the nervousness she had during the start of the show.

'La Mera Mera' teamed up with Hikaru Shida to take on the team of Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter. The match was part of the Buy-In event for Full Gear and was the event's opening match.

Thunder Rosa recently spoke about the match and her all-over Full Gear experience on Busted Open Radio. Initially, she was very nervous as her match was the opening segment of the night.

However, Rosa recalled being taken aback by the fan support when the match started to gain momentum. She added that fans believed in what they were doing for the women's division. Hence, it was a great night for her.

"And then when we get the Buy-In, I was extremely nervous cause opening matches are so important cause that sets the tone for the whole entire show. When I was there and we were all going at it I was like, ‘Holy c*** this is good. This is a good feeling. We got the people and this is it. We are engaging our fans and they’re believing in what we’re doing in the women’s division." said Thunder Rosa (H/T SEScoop).

AEW Full Gear 2021 aired live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on November 13th. The show lived up to its hype with some stellar matches on display. However, the absolute show-stealer was the bout between Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega. The fans went into a frenzy when Hangman pinned Kenny to win the AEW world championship.

Thunder Rosa wants a dream match with former WWE superstar Ember Moon

Thunder Rosa also spoke about former WWE Superstar Ember Moon, stating the latter was one of the underrated performers in the company.

The AEW star also said that she would love to have a dream bout with Moon at some point in her career.

"Ember Moon, I have not had the opportunity to work with her. She’s one of the Dallas veterans, I mean Texas veterans. She worked for so long in NXT and I don’t think they gave her the platform she deserved. Because she’s so good and so underrated. So, hopefully, I get the opportunity to work with her. It would be a banger," said Thunder Rosa.

𝙈𝙅𝙁'𝙨 𝙎𝘾𝘼𝙍𝙁 @MJFsScarf When asked about the recent releases from the WWE on @BustedOpenRadio , Thunder Rosa said she would love to wrestle @WWEEmberMoon When asked about the recent releases from the WWE on @BustedOpenRadio, Thunder Rosa said she would love to wrestle @WWEEmberMoon 🤔 https://t.co/KCAn48uvk8

Recently, Thunder Rosa advanced to the semi-finals of the TBS Women's Championship Tournament by defeating Jamie Hayter. She will now face Jade Cargill, who is also a huge favorite to win the title.

