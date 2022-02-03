AEW's Thunder Rosa set to face former WWE star

AEW star Thunder Rosa is set to defend her Warrior Wrestling Women's title against former WWE star Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. The former NXT Women's Champion was announced as the challenger to Rosa via Twitter by Warrior Wrestling, in what is set to be her first post-WWE match.

The announcement came via a video package where Thunder Rosa called for challengers to her title. Athena made sure to answer the call personally, coming face to face with the former NWA Women's champion and promising to take her title away. The match is scheduled for the Warrior Wrestling 19, February 12th show.

Thunder Rosa has been Warrior Wrestling's Women's Champion since August last year, having dethroned Kylie Rae for the strap. She last defended her title against current AEW nemesis Mercedes Martinez in December.

Thunder Rosa has been feuding with Mercedes Martinez in AEW

All Elite Wrestling @AEW The animosity @ThunderRosa22 and @RealMMartinez has reached fever-pitch levels. Who walks away with the W next Friday at #AEWRampage ? Tune in to TNT at 10/9c to find out! The animosity @ThunderRosa22 and @RealMMartinez has reached fever-pitch levels. Who walks away with the W next Friday at #AEWRampage? Tune in to TNT at 10/9c to find out! https://t.co/eNV5nngyl1

Mercedes Martinez made her shocking return to AEW when she cost Thunder Rosa a shot at being the inaugural TBS Champion, allowing Jade Cargill to advance to the final.

Since then, the two have been angling for a collision with each other and look set to get their wish this Friday on Rampage. Remarkably, this won't be the first time the two have shared the ring since Martinez departed WWE.

They have faced off in singles competition on two separate occasions in 2021, with their second match a Warrior Women's Title bout. But they also clashed in a three-way with Deonna Purrazzo. Thunder Rosa was victorious on all three occasions.

The current tale of the tape sides with Rosa heading into their Rampage battle as she hunts for another win over her vengeful rival. Thunder Rosa is currently at No.4 in the AEW women's rankings.

Assuming she can defeat Martinez, Rosa may sit in pole position to challenge for either the Women's or TBS Title as she has unsettled issues with both Champions, Britt Baker and Jade Cargill.

