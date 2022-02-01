VIDEO : AEW Star Thunder Rosa spotted training with former UFC Champion

One of the mainstays of the AEW women's division, Thunder Rosa, recently showed up at the dojo of MMA's only Grand Slam Champion Cris Cyborg.

In a video uploaded to Chris Cyborg's YouTube channel, Thunder Rosa can been seen training inside the cage.

Thunder Rosa also sat down in front of the camera and talked about her first experience with MMA.

Cris Cyborg took to Twitter to post about the entire ordeal.

Check out Chris Cyborg's tweet:

Thunder Rosa, during the video, talks candidly about her first MMA fight and how different MMA and professional wrestling are.

Here are some of her quotes from the conversation.

"The psychology of fighting is completely different to what I have done as a professional wrestler. I wasn't used to hitting people for real" [2:35-2:43]

"Getting in the cage is a matter of respect. It is a matter of how bad you want it" [2:49-2:54]

Check out the entire conversation and more in this video:

Thunder Rosa returns on AEW Dark Elevation

Thunder Rosa makes her return to AEW Dark Elevation in a tag team match as she teams with Ruby Soho to take on the team of Joseline Navarro and Megan Meyers.

Thunder Rosa's next feud seems to be set up against Mercedes Martinez as she is the one that helped Jade Cargill beat Rosa in the semi finals of the TBS Championship Tournament.

Rosa would surely want revenge for costing her the opportunity to become a champion. One can expect nothing short of a classic from these two.

Perhaps Rosa can use some of the tricks she learned from the Cyborg.

Edited by Debottam Saha