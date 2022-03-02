"Real freaking heat" - Thunder Rosa sends a message ahead of AEW Women's Title match with Britt Baker

Thunder Rosa will challenge Britt Baker at AEW Revolution for the Women's World Championship. Ahead of their bout this Sunday, the former NWA Women's Champion took to Twitter to send a message.

Britt Baker cost Rosa a shot at becoming the first-ever TBS champion when she asked Mercedes Martinez to interfere in her bout with Jade Cargill. Rosa has since managed to fend off Martinez and finds herself face-to-face with The Good Doctor.

With their title showdown just a few days away, Thunder Rosa took to Twitter to send a message. She said that there is real heat between her and Britt Baker, and she will not stop until she is crowned as the champion:

"Real freaking heat… I still have a chip on my shoulder and I won’t stop until I get what I have worked so hard for AEW Revolution your Peoples Champ will be finally and officially crowned!"

You can check out Thunder Rosa's tweet below:

Thunder Rosa was last in action against Mercedes Martinez on AEW

Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez finally clashed on Dynamite a few weeks ago. La Mera Mera was seeking revenge on Martinez for costing the TBS title.

Their last encounter ended in a disqualification win for Rosa when Martinez used a steel pipe during their match on Rampage. To ensure this does not happen again, Tony Khan made the encounter a No Disqualification match.

After some back-and-forth, it was Thunder Rosa who came out the victor. After the bout, the two competitors showed each other respect but then got attacked by the Women's World champion and her posse.

Do you think Thunder Rosa will finally achieve her destiny and become the world champion this Sunday at AEW Revolution? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

