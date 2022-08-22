AEW star Toni Storm details the origin of her ring name 

Former NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm has shed light on how her ring name was set in the early stages of her pro-wrestling career.

The 28-year-old debuted in AEW on the 30 March 2022 episode of Dynamite as a participant in the qualifier match for the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. She defeated the Bunny on the night. Before joining AEW, Toni Storm plied her trade in WWE for four years. She received her main roster call-up for the Stamford-based promotion in 2021 but was granted her release the same year. She parted ways with the company because she was not comfortable with their system.

In a recent interview with AEW, the youngster revealed how came up with the name "Storm" for her, and how she is still exactly the same as when she was a teenager.

"No I am exactly everything I wanted to be and it is weird. But my grandmother actually came up with Storm because I had to debut all of a sudden. She created it and then I went to England, and was Tony Storm. I figure that makes sense" (2:20 onwards)

Toni Storm talked about Florida in the interview with AEW

Storm traveled around the world as he she was born in New Zealand but moved to Australia, then England and Florida afterwards.

In the same interview, Toni highlighted that she does not know what her accent is.

"I don't know. I don't know what is going to come out. You know I feel embarrassed and I should not talk. But everyone is already strange in Florida so I feel like I fit in quite well." (0:43 onwards)

She also went on to highlight that Florida has the most unhinged bumper stickers.

"Ohh Florida's. There is an array of things which I do not understand. There is a lot of political stuff everywhere. I didn't really realize what the real world was like until I came to America." (1:37 onwards)

Toni Storm held the NXT UK Women's Championship once during her time in WWE upon defeating Rhea Ripley at TakeOver Blackpool.

Do you think her time in WWE was better than her time in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

