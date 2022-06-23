AEW Star Toni Storm names 8-time women's champion and Hall of Famer as dream opponent

AEW Women's Championship contender Toni Storm has named eight-time women's champion and IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim as her dream opponent.

After leaving WWE, Storm arrived in AEW in March of 2022. She has feuded with Britt Baker before and during the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, losing her in the semi-finals. The former NXT UK Women's Champion is now scheduled to face Thunder Rosa for the All Elite Women's Title at Forbidden Door.

During an AMA session with Bleacher Report, a fan asked the former SmackDown Star about her dream opponent. Storm simply replied, "Gail Kim."

While she had two tenures with WWE, Gail Kim is best known for her trailblazing work as a Knockout in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

Kim's last match was against Tessa Blanchard at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion 2019, which she lost. She now serves as a producer of the promotion.

Toni Storm defeated a former WWE Superstar to gain momentum on AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm defeated Marina Shafir to earn some momentum ahead of Forbidden Door.

Last week, Shafir attacked Thunder Rosa after failing to win the latter's women's championship. Storm rushed to La Mera Mera's rescue and held the title before handing it over to Rosa after an uncomfortable stare.

This week, however, Rosa came down to make the save, as Nyla Rose and Shafir attacked Storm following the win. The babyface pair drove the heels away and stood face-to-face once more, hyping their title clash at Forbidden Door. Fans will have to tune in on June 26 to see who walks away with the women's title.

