AEW star Trent opens up following Neck Fusion Surgery

Best Friends, comprising of Orange Cassidy, Trent, Chuck Taylor and Kris Statlander, has grown into one of the most popular factions in AEW.

All members of the group have been involved in multiple memorable matches and moments on AEW Dynamite and pay-per-views. Unfortunately, the group has been hit with an injury curse.

Kris Statlander suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury which sidelined her almost 10 months. Upon her return, Trent suffered a neck injury which has him sidelined indefinitely.

Trent appeared on Stephanie Chase's YouTube channel for an interview alongside the rest of Best Friends. He provided an update on his condition and recovery:

"It's been like two weeks and I feel great, but I know that in between my vertebrae, I like don't have bones or anything. It's kind of just dust waiting to grow into bone. It doesn't feel like anything, but it's going to be a while before I come back. Surgery-wise, it was way easier than I expected. I feel good." revealed Trent (H/T: Fightful)

Trent last wrestled for AEW in April

Trent helped the Best Friends in the Arcade Anarchy match

Trent last wrestled for AEW on the April 21, 2021 episode of Dynamite in a losing effort against the Lucha Brothers' Penta El Zero Miedo. He had returned just a month before that from a torn pectoral injury and was out again with a neck injury. He underwent a neck fusion energy on June 26, 2021.

The Best Friends, on the other hand, have been embroiled in a feud with The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny. Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander came out on top against Allie and The Blade at AEW Road Rager in a mixed tag team match.

Trent and Chuck Taylor have been a great tag team for AEW, putting on one of the most entertaining tag team matches in company history against Santana and Ortiz in a Parking Lot Brawl.

They have even challenged FTR for the AEW tag titles as well, though they are yet to taste gold in the company. Here's to hoping Trent returns soon and we get to see him in action.

