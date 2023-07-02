AEW star turns babyface for the first time and answers MJF's open challenge for the World title

Tonight on AEW Collision, a popular star turned babyface, and also accepted MJF's open challenge for the world title. The star in question is The Firm's 'All Ego' Ethan Page.

Collision this week took place in Hamilton, Canada. The night kicked off with AEW World Champion MJF making his debut on the show. He poked fun at the crowd and then issued an open challenge against anyone from the city.

The wrestler that answered the challenge was none other than Ethan Page. The Firm member grabbed the microphone and took some shots at MJF. He also claimed that Friedman does not want to be a fighting champion but claims to be the top guy in AEW.

The All Ego One also opened up about his father and what he had taught him. He also claimed that despite Friedman being the champion in the promotion, Page was the one that champions the Jacksonville-based promotion.

After the two exchanged words, the match began. Page attempted to instill some punishment on the reigning world champion. Despite all his efforts, he was unable to dethrone Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

In the end, MJF managed to take out Ethan Page and picked up the pinfall victory.

The Salt of the Earth has put his title on the line on a few occasions since capturing the belt. But this was the first open challenge he issued, and he managed to emerge victorious as well.

