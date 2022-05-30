×
AEW star turns heel and joins Malakai Black's faction at AEW Double or Nothing

Modified May 30, 2022 07:40 AM IST
Amidst a slew of splendid matches, AEW Double or Nothing also saw the feud between Death Triangle and Malalai Black's House of Black.

While Malakai Black's faction has been involved in a storyline with the Varsity Blonds, Penta Oscuro and his stablemates have also entered the fray against the House of Black. Over the last couple of weeks, the two spooky teams have confronted each other a number of times.

Fans witnessed a grueling fight in the form of a 3 man tag team match. With both teams showcasing some of their best moves, the audience was screaming their lungs out. Although each side looked formidable in their own right, Death Triangle was eventually able to gain control and corner Malakai Black.

In a shocking twist, the lights went out and revealed a heel Julia Hart staring down PAC. A spray of black mist followed, which made it easy for Malakai to capitalize and take the win.

The storyline that started months ago with Malakai spraying black mist on Julia Hart has finally paid off. What remains to be seen is how the Varsity Blonds react to the heel turn of their innocent former stablemate.

Edited by Neda Ali
