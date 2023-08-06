AEW star unexpectedly turns heel on Collision

A top AEW star turned heel on the latest episode of Collision, which was certainly not expected by most fans. The wrestler is none other than Diamante.

Previously known as a fan-favorite babyface, this week's AEW Collision saw her reveal another side to her personality. The first women's division match this week had Mercedes Martinez going toe to toe with Kris Statlander. Given the fact that the TBS title was on the line, both women put all on the line for the win.

While the match had several hard-hitting spots from both stars, Martinez looked to be more in control overall. Near the end, however, Statlander was able to execute a quick rollup and just barely pin the former ROH Women's champion.

Mercedes did not take to being defeated kindly, as she went on to beat down the AEW TBS Champion post-match. Diamante's appearance had fans believing the intervention would stop the assault. However, she shockingly turned heel and joined Martinez in attacking Kris Statlander.

It was only after Willow Nightingale ran into the ring that the two stars beat a retreat.

Judging by the end of the segment, it seems quite clear that the feud between the four involved is far from over. What happens next is something only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on the whole match and segment afterward? Sound off in the comments section below!

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here