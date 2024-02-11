AEW star vows to drop Ronda Rousey on her head once again

An up-and-coming AEW star has vowed to drop former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey on her head once again. It is unusual for someone to threaten Rousey, but this star did.

The name in question is none other than Billie Starkz. The 19-year-old teamed up with Athena to take on Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir at the Ring of Honor tapings in November 2023.

It was when Starkz hit a German Suplex on Rousey, and the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion awkwardly landed on her neck and head. Now, Billie has revealed that she is ready to do that once again.

Starkz was speaking to Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds when she said:

"Yeah, and I'll do it again. Honestly, I love a good fight and those women love to fight. It was very fun and I feel like you don't get all the time when you can just throw hands with somebody. They are going to hit you as hard as you hit them." [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Whether or not the 19-year-old star drops the Baddest Woman on the Planet remains to be seen.

AEW star Billie Starkz revealed why she chose wrestling

Billie Starkz is a very young wrestler compared to her AEW counterparts and she has a lot going on for her right now.

The 19-year-old star revealed how she chose wrestling over everything else during the Ring of Honor Final Battle 2023 post-show media scrum.

"I think it's just the love of pro wrestling that truly keeps me going," Billie Starkz said. "I love wrestling more than anything else in my life. I gave away my entire childhood for pro wrestling because I didn't care about anything else. I lost so many friends to do what I love. I wanted this dream more than anything else. I wanted to be a professional wrestler, no matter what." [H/T WrestlingINC]

It is refreshing to see a young star like Starkz have so much passion for wrestling, and it only bodes well for the future of AEW.

Do you think Billie Starkz has the potential to become the AEW Women’s World Champion one day? Sound off in the comments section below!