"I want to work Mark Henry" - AEW star calls out the former WWE Hall of Famer

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs has listed a number of names that he would like to work with in All Elite Wrestling, one of which being WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion joined AEW in May 2021, appearing for the first time at the 2021 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Since then, he has been an announcer, backstage interviewer and coach for the younger talent of the company.

But will Henry ever get back in the ring? During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Powerhouse Hobbs reeled off a host of top AEW stars that he is yet to face, with one of them being the world's strongest man.

“I want to work Eddie Kingston, I want to work Jon Moxley, I definitely want to work FTR. I’m throwing this out there, I’m looking at the camera, I want to work Mark Henry. The Young Bucks, I want to work people that have my style and go against my style, everything meshes so well.” said Powerhouse Hobbs [19:45-20:16].

Unfortunately for Hobbs, the World's Strongest Man has been officially retired from in-ring action since 2018. Henry last competed in a match when he took part in the 2018 "Greatest Royal Rumble," at WWE's first Saudi Arabia supershow in April 2018.

Powerhouse Hobbs recently congratulated Mark Henry's son

Hobbs might not have to wait long to face someone like Mark Henry as the world's strongest man's son is quickly becoming one of the most accomplished wrestlers at his high school.

It was back in February 2022 when Henry announced that his son Jacob had become the 6A District Champion at Lake Travis High School. When Jacob Henry celebrated this victory on social media, Powerhouse Hobbs took time out of his day to send his congrats to the new champion.

Could wrestling fans potentially see Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jacob Henry at some point in the future? Let us know in the comments section down below!

