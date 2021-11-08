AEW star wants a dream match against The Rock

AEW star Ethan Page recently spoke to Beckles & Recher and was asked about some of his dream opponents. Page, one half of Men of The Year, named three legends as dream opponents, one of whom was former WWE World Champion and Hollywood icon The Rock.

Ethan Page said he'd love a singles match against WWE legend and current AEW star Christian Cage. He added that he already faced two of his dream opponents, Sting and Chris Jericho, in AEW. Page named two other dream opponents, including The Rock:

"I've been saying in every interview that I'd love a singles match against Christian Cage. Sting was there, and so was (Chris) Jericho, and I’ve gotten to share the ring with both of those guys, so that’s pretty awesome. But I would say Christian’s next on my list. And my dream match of all time will always be The Rock, or Razor Ramon in his prime."

Ethan Page on his time in AEW so far

Ethan Page signed with AEW after a successful run in IMPACT Wrestling. Speaking about the transition to AEW, Page revealed that although he was a little nervous at first, it ended up being seamless. He added that things were going well for him in AEW, especially his partnership with Scorpio Sky:

"The transition was seamless. I really found my footing and am starting to grow my roots in AEW. Once they put me with Scorpio Sky, our chemistry was so natural. We have a beautiful bromance onscreen and offscreen. Things are great right now in AEW, and I definitely feel like a big part of the team. (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page will team up with members of the American Top Team at AEW Full Gear to face The Inner Circle.

