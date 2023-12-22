AEW star wants to wrestle Mustafa Ali

An AEW star has expressed his interest in taking on Mustafa Ali after the latter's three-month non-compete clause with WWE recently ended. The person in question is Mike Santana, who's currently absent from Tony Khan's promotion.

Ali was among the several performers who WWE released in September 2023. Since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see what lies ahead for him.

Now, following his non-compete clause finally ending, the 37-year-old has released a video on X/Twitter, revealing he has matches and appearances lined up for many indie promotions over the next few months. This led to fans cooking up dream clashes for him, with one user mentioning a possible clash between Ali and Mike Santana.

Santana was quick to respond to the fan, suggesting that he was up for the bout if it was ever to materialize down the line. Check out his tweet below:

"Dead***," tweeted Mike Santana.

Vince Russo thinks Mustafa Ali could join AEW

Back in September, on his The Brand podcast, Vince Russo predicted that Mustafa Ali could head to AEW.

The former WCW Champion believes Ali fits the mold of the kind of wrestlers Tony Khan wanted on All Elite Wrestling's roster.

"I gotta tell you, bro, I believe Mustafa Ali is gonna be the first guy signed by AEW and Tony Khan. Because bro, for what Tony Khan is looking for, and for what he wants that company to be bro, he fits that mold perfectly in my opinion," Vince Russo said.

Though Tony Khan's company has a stacked roster, a performer of Mustafa Ali's talents might not struggle too hard to carve a place for himself in the promotion.

Do you ever see Khan bringing Mustafa Ali under All Elite Wrestling's umbrella.