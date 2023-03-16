AEW star Wardlow has an interesting take on being compared to WWE legend Batista (Exclusive)

Former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow recently commented on the evergrowing comparisons between himself and former WWE Champion Batista.

"Mr. Mayhem" has been compared to "The Animal" since he arrived in AEW back in 2019, with his long-running story as MJF's bodyguard baring a lot of similarities to Batista's eventual departure from Evolution in 2005.

These comparisons have even been acknowledged on AEW TV as of late, with QT Marshall calling Wardlow a "less-good version of Batista" during the QTV segment on the March 15th edition of Dynamite.

But what does the man himself think about it all? Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Wardlow said he was flattered by how much of an inspiration "The Animal" was to him.

“Very flattered by that. Dave [Batista] was a very big inspiration of mine so I’ll take the comparisons all day.” [6:31-6:39]

Wardlow will be hoping to achieve the same level of success that "The Animal" did, starting with gaining a measure of revenge on Powerhouse Hobbs, who defeated him for the AEW TNT Championship on the March 8th edition of Dynamite.

You can watch the full interview with Wardlow right here:

Wardlow has even referenced Batista on Being the Elite

References to the former WWE Champion haven't just made it to AEW TV, but they have also made it into the "Being the Elite" YouTube series, where Wardlow has used the comparisons to comedic effect.

On a recent episode of the show, The Dark Order attempted to recruit the former TNT Champion into their group. However, Wardlow stated that, like an animal, he walks alone inside a pit of danger, a not-so-subtle nod to "The Animal's" legendary entrance music he used in WWE.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager



But Wardlow says that he walks Alone. Like an Animal. Inside a pit of danger. Oh, and he's also got a new idea for his entrance with his thumbs up/down. Dark Order try to recruit Wardlow.But Wardlow says that he walks Alone. Like an Animal. Inside a pit of danger. Oh, and he's also got a new idea for his entrance with his thumbs up/down. Dark Order try to recruit Wardlow.But Wardlow says that he walks Alone. Like an Animal. Inside a pit of danger. Oh, and he's also got a new idea for his entrance with his thumbs up/down. 😭 https://t.co/QoZxCtb7bM

Wardlow also stated that he had some new ideas for his character, including mimicking "The Animal's" taunts during his entrance and before his trademark powerbomb symphony, all blissfully unaware he was copying the former WWE Champion.

Do you see any similarities between the two men? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes