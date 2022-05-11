AEW star Wardlow opens up about his current singles run

Wardlow recently commented on his current singles run in AEW. He feels that it has been better than he had ever imagined.

Mr. Mayhem unleashed himself from the shackles of MJF at Revolution in March of this year. He helped CM Punk beat the Salt of the Earth in a Dog Collar match. This started his current singles run.

MJF's former bodyguard made an appearance on Superstar Crossover, where he had a chat with Josh Martinez. He stated that this is the best outcome he could have come up with when it came to him going solo. He also said that there is nothing he would like to change.

“I truly wholeheartedly believed that once I had the opportunity, it was gonna be big,” said Wardlow. “And I think even this is exceeding my expectations. I couldn’t have wrote myself a better future than what I’m currently living. Or I guess I should say I couldn’t have wrote a better reality for what I’m currently living. I wouldn’t change a single thing that has happened or a single thing that is happening right now,” Wardlow said. [H/T WrestleZone]

Wardlow has been on a path of destruction since cutting ties with MJF. He has beaten the likes of William Morrissey and Lance Archer.

Wardlow cannot wait to finally face MJF on AEW Dynamite

The Salt of the Earth and Mr. Mayhem are finally set to collide this week on AEW Dynamite. Wardlow stated on the same episode of Superstar Crossover that he cannot wait to get his hands on his former employer.

“Dude, the thought of powerbombing Max makes me drool,” said Wardlow. “It’s literally, I obsess over it. I cannot wait to powerbomb that kid. I’m going to power him until my arms go numb.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Wardlow will finally get the opportunity to exact his revenge on MJF for everything that he has put him through.

