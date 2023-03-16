AEW star Wardlow recalls his career origins at a WWE RAW show (Exclusive)

Wardlow's journey to becoming one of the biggest stars in AEW apparently started at a WWE RAW show, according to his recent comments.

The 35-year-old star has proved himself to be one of the most physically capable stars on Tony Khan's roster. He has faced some of the toughest names in the Jacksonville-based promotion and has managed to come out on top most of the time.

Mr. Mayhem has also been the TNT Champion twice, further cementing his status as a tough competitor. Despite gaining prominence in AEW, his first step into the world of pro wrestling was apparently inspired by an incident that took place with him during a WWE RAW show in Cleveland. Speaking on the matter during an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, he stated:

"I was actually at a Monday Night RAW in Cleveland, and somebody handed me a flyer for a live pro-wrestling show, and a wrestling school was promoted in the back. So I called them the next day and started with them. It was called the Dungeon in Cleveland. Shortly after that, Matt Justice took me under his wing and introduced me to IWC in Pittsburgh." (0:48 onwards)

QT Marshall recently attacked Wardlow on AEW Dynamite

Just days off from winning the TNT Title at the Revolution pay-per-view, Wardlow was subjected to an ambush by QT Marshall, which led to him losing the title.

During a match with Powerhouse Hobbs, Mr. Mayhem seemed to be in control for the majority of the bout. Near the end, both the stars were at the entrance stage, with Wardlow looking to hit the powerbomb symphony. However, QT Marshall appeared out of nowhere to take down the defender.

With Powerhouse Hobbs now the reigning TNT Champion, it remains to be seen what Wardlow plans to do next.

Do you think Wardlow deserves a bigger push in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

