AEW star Wardlow surprisingly debuts in major promotion

Wardlow just made an appearance tonight for an iconic promotion's pay-per-view, making his presence known during one of the matches. This would be during ROH's Supercard of Honor.

Undisputed Kingdom's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett were on the show, and they put their tag team titles on the line against The Infantry. The latter team earned a title shot by defeating Taven and Bennett a few days before this match.

It was a close bout between the two sides, as they each gave their all. Taven and Bennett used their experience to hold their ground during the match, but Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean kept the intensity up and countered everything.

At a crucial juncture in the match, it seemed as if new champions could be crowned, as Mike Bennett was left dazed in the ring, but with the referee being taken out, there was no one to count the pinfall attempt.

Wardlow then emerged from the crowd and quickly assisted his comrades, which was enough for Mike Bennett to go for a pinfall and extend their title reign.

After Wardlow's assistance, The Undisputed Kingdom continues to hold gold, with most of the members of the faction in possession of a major title.

