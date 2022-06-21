Wheeler Yuta opens up on his departure from popular AEW faction

AEW star Wheeler Yuta shared details about his exit from his previous stable, The Best Friends, consisting of Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta.

The group recruited Yuta in April 2021 to fill in for Beretta, who underwent spinal fusion surgery. Months later, Bryan Danielson pitched to Jon Moxley that the 24-year-old could be taken under their wings. This created friction between Trent and Yuta, with the former constantly chastising the latter.

On the March 16 episode of Dynamite, Moxley and Danielson defeated the Best Friends duo, but Yuta returned to the ring and got slapped by William Regal. This led to a backstage confrontation between the young star and his teammates. The AEW star officially joined the newly-formed Blackpool Combat Club on April 8 Rampage after a bloody match with Mox.

During his interview on Barstool Rasslin', Wheeler thought his exit from The Best Friends was mutual. He also thought they were on the same page, but the circumstances said otherwise:

"Look, I thought it was a mutual understanding thing. I thought like, you know.. I looked at them, I looked at Regal, I thought me and Orange, I thought we met eyes. I thought we're... we understood, I guess not," [from 2:08 - 2:18]

Yuta also mentioned that he was still friends with Cassidy, Taylor, and Beretta and thought his departure from the group would've been amicable.

What is AEW star Wheeler Yuta up to after leaving The Best Friends?

Since joining the Blackpool Combat Club, Wheeler Yuta has won four straight trios matches with Jon Moxley and Brian Danielson. He also became the Ring of Honor (ROH) Pure Champion by defeating Josh Woods at Supercard of Honor on April 1.

The 24-year-old star then competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Best of the Super Junior 29 Block B throughout May. Yuta appeared on June 8 Dynamite in a casino battle royale for the Interim World Title contendership.

On June 26, Wheeler will team up with Shota Umino and Eddie Kingston against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki at the Forbidden Door. It will be interesting to see how the ROH Pure Champion fares against those three massive stars.

