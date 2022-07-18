"It's gonna get violent" - Blackpool Combat Club member sends a warning to 23-year-old AEW star ahead of major event

AEW star and Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta recently commented on the expectations from his match against Daniel Garcia at ROH: Death Before Dishonor.

Yuta wrapped the ROH Pure Championship around his waist with a victory against then-champion Josh Woods at ROH Supercard Of Honor XV. He is now set to defend it against Daniel Garcia on the upcoming pay-per-view.

However, the BCC member is no stranger to his opponent, as on August 8, 2021, the two stars faced off in a 60-minute time limit draw for the IWTV Independent Wrestling World Title. It was the only bout between the two AEW talents.

During a recent interview with Jaychele Nicole for SEScoops, Yuta explained that the match is likely to deliver something that viewers are not expecting. He also commented on the key to winning the match.

“Well, I think it’s, it’s interesting that it’s under pure rules. You know, I think pure rules, people think of a very sportsman-like contest, but I think that this one’s gonna get gritty, it’s gonna get dirty, it’s gonna get violent. So I think that the key to winning this match is just who’s willing to go the extra mile,” Yuta said.

AEW star Wheeler Yuta talks about how to deal with a Pure Rules match

It is no secret that there are certain rules that wrestlers need to follow when battling for the ROH Pure Championship. One major thing to note is that this particular title is allowed to change hands in case of disqualification or count out.

In the same interview, the AEW star said the focus will be to use those rules to his advantage.

“Of course, we do have those rules, but who can take those rules and like I said, make them advantages? Use them to hurt your opponent, as opposed to having them be weaknesses or restrictions. So I think that’s what we’re gonna have to do. And we’ll see who the better man is and hopefully, at the end of this will, we’ll have a satisfying conclusion and we’ll know.”

ROH: Death Before Dishonor is scheduled to take place on July 23, 2022. Yuta's fellow BCC member Claudio Castagnoli will also be in action as he challenges the promotion's world champion Jonathan Gresham for the title.

