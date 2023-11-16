AEW star wrestles without his mask and gets squashed by Samoa Joe on Dynamite

Just a few minutes ago, Samoa Joe continued trekking on his path of destruction once again. Another wrestler was unfortunately on the receiving end of his rampage, and this seemed quite inevitable.

A week after relinquishing his ROH TV Championship, the Samoan Submission Machine was all business as usual for his match tonight against Jon Cruz.

For those who did not know, Cruz was also known as Serpentico, a luchador who frequently appeared on AEW. He competed tonight without his mask, and under a different alter-ego.

It was a typical match for Samoa Joe, where he dominated the initial stretch, while his opponent got a little offense in, and then went for the final kill via his Coquina Clutch. After the match, the former WWE Superstar had something to say. Joe once again extended his offer of friendship to MJF, which had a shot at the AEW World Championship as a pre-condition.

Before Full Gear, MJF will have to make a decision. He certainly does need a tag team partner to take on The Gunns for the ROH Tag Team titles at the pay-per-view event.

Do you think MJF accepts Samoa Joe's offer? Let us know in the comments section below.

