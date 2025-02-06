AEW stars ambushed backstage on Dynamite

Two irate AEW stars had a lot on their mind on this week's Dynamite. This led to a backstage ambush on their foes to make a huge statement.

During the February 5 edition of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe and his partner, the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil, HOOK, were seen walking toward a private locker room. It turned out to be Christian Cage's.

The duo has been feuding with Christian Cage and his faction, The Patriarchy, for a couple of weeks now. Tensions escalated during the last edition of AEW Collision. After a thorough discussion with HOOK, Joe and he chose to confront him backstage in his own locker room.

As soon as they reached, HOOK and Samoa Joe did not find Christian Cage but his cohorts, Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. They dismissed them, claiming that Cage was not there, and asked them to leave.

Joe and HOOK agreed but asked the duo to deliver a message to the leader of The Patriarchy. Just then, they began landing punches on Sabian and Wayne, while Christian Cage and Shayna Wayne heard the commotion from the locker room next to his but chose not to help his faction members, possibly out of fear visibly on their faces.

As Samoa Joe and HOOK left the scene, Christian Cage and Shayna Wayne finally showed up to check on Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian, and the segment abruptly ended.

