AEW's Jon Moxley and Ruby Soho among the big winners at major GCW event 

Multiple AEW stars including Jon Moxley, Ruby Soho and Thunder Rosa were part of the festivities at "The WRLD on GCW", the biggest show in GCW history.

The independent promotion held the buzzworthy show at the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. In the wrestling world, this venue was made famous in the dying days of ECW and the two "ECW One Night Stand" events held by WWE in 2005 and 2006.

A number of the participants at the show were members of the AEW roster, some of which were part of major matches and angles throughout the night.

The night opened with a battle royale that featured the surprise inclusion of Thunder Rosa. The popular star has been feuding with Mercedes Martinez in AEW, and she had an impressive showing in the battle royal; she reached the final four.

Another noteworthy name, Lio Rush also competed at the show. Though he recently announced that he will be a free agent in February, he's still a member of the AEW roster right now. On Sunday night, he defeated former WWE superstar Blake Christian in a hard-fought bout.

Following Rush's match, AEW star Joey Janela took on Matt Cardona, a man who also has history with Tony Khan's promotion. This contest was the most heated grudge match of the night. Names like Hornswoggle, X-Pac and AEW star Marko Stunt all got involved throughout the contest and its immediate aftermath.

Ruby Soho and Jon Moxley were also in featured bouts

Jon Moxley came back to All Elite Wrestling last Wednesday in a moment that delighted fans and wrestlers all over the world. Likewise, Moxley returned to the independent scene and to GCW as the main attraction on Sunday.

Mox defended his GCW World Championship against the newly-inducted Indie Wrestling Hall of Famer Homicide. The match was cut short due to time constraints, but it was a hard-hitting encounter that saw Jon Moxley retain his title.

Elsewhere on the card, AEW star Ruby Soho faced GCW standout Allie Katch in a dream match for women's wrestling fans. Though Soho picked up the victory, Katch delivered an impressive performance, so she'll be one to watch throughout 2022.

The forbidden door was certainly blown off of its hinges in the Hammerstein Ballroom on Sunday night, and the relationship between AEW and GCW seems strong at this point. Which stars will cross over into the other promotion next? Fans will just have to wait and see.

