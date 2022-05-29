AEW stars reportedly disagree about MJF’s no-show ahead of Double or Nothing

MJF has sent the AEW fanbase into a roar after the star no-showed a recent fan event ahead of this year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. However, a recent report may have hinted at the star's absence being planned.

The Salt of the Earth has alluded to leaving AEW behind for quite some time. While fans may have originally scoffed when MJF brought up his idea of a '2024 Bidding War' for when his current contract ends, recent events have possibly added a layer of realism to those past comments.

During his live stream, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted how one of his insider sources at AEW believes the entire incident to simply be a work.

"One talent swears to me that they believe it’s a work, while there are other people close to him that are like ‘no, it’s not and we were told not to comment on it publicly.’ So that indicates that it’s probably not. We’ve never been worked on a story," Sapp disclosed. (09:45)

If Friedman has indeed breached his AEW contract, what could this mean for Wardlow? The War Dog is expecting one of the biggest nights of his career, and without his opponent he could struggle to reach what could be a new plateau.

Sapp later tweeted that a departure ticket out of Las Vegas was purchased

Double or Nothing will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena at Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the first time the event has taken place in Las Vegas since 2019.

In response to a tweet from Bryan Alvarez that suggested MJF never personally bought a plane ticket out of Vegas, Sapp noted that some sources declared the opposite.

"I saw physical evidence to the contrary, which was later verified by multiple outlets independently. There was one purchased. By who I don't know," Sapp tweeted.

In another confusing twist, Ross later tweeted that although a plane ticket was indeed purchased, MJF was not on board the flight.

As the story continues to develop, fans will have to catch AEW Double or Nothing to see if MJF has indeed skipped out on his booked match or not.

