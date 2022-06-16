"Now we can move on to something good" - AEW stars and fans react to Christian Cage betraying popular star on Dynamite

This week, Christian Cage has finally betrayed Jurassic Express on AEW Dynamite Road Rager. As expected, many fans and All Elite stars were shocked to see Captain Charisma attack Jungle Boy following the main event.

Earlier on the show, the real-life Jack Perry and Luchasaurus defended their AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) in a ladder match. In the end, the latter team sent Luchasaurus through a pile of tables and hit the BTE trigger on Jungle Boy to become two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Post-match, Christian was seemingly escorting Jungle Boy out of the ring. However, it turned out to be a ruse as he hit the former tag champion with the Unprettier. A couple of AEW stars like The Bunny and Alex Abrahantes reacted to the situation:

Captain Charisma has been hinting at a heel turn for weeks with his promos. This fan was glad the turn happened and was looking forward to a potential feud between the former and Jungle Boy.

Rony Mac @TheRONYBrand @AEW @Christian4Peeps @boy_myth_legend @TBSNetwork The crowd popped huge because they felt like they were never going to get to the turn.. It was like a huge sigh of relief! Finally! Now we can move on to something good with these 2! @AEW @Christian4Peeps @boy_myth_legend @TBSNetwork The crowd popped huge because they felt like they were never going to get to the turn.. It was like a huge sigh of relief! Finally! Now we can move on to something good with these 2!

Meanwhile, this user couldn't help but be sad at the turn of events. Jack Perry will turn 25 tomorrow, but losing the title and getting a Con-chair-to in front of his family was not a good gift.

This fan then predicted that a "heel Christian" would be dangerous. One user claimed that a part of him wanted an Edge and Christian vs. Jurassic Express tag team match.

tdv22 @tdv2207 @BigTimeElite @AEW @Christian4Peeps @boy_myth_legend @TBSNetwork A part of me wants an edge and Christian vs Jurassic express tag match even though that won’t happen @BigTimeElite @AEW @Christian4Peeps @boy_myth_legend @TBSNetwork A part of me wants an edge and Christian vs Jurassic express tag match even though that won’t happen

Lastly, this user had an interesting idea, saying Luchasaurus should turn heel and become Christian's new "Problem Solver."

In the aftermath of his heel turn, it remains to be seen if this will elevate Christian Cage back to main event status in AEW.

What happened after Christian Cage turned on Jungle Boy?

After Dynamite went off-air, Christian hurled insults at Jungle Boy's mother and sister. The family members responded with a middle finger to Captain Charisma, who fired back by calling Jungle Boy a "piece of s**t."

Check out the video below:

Overall, fans had various reactions to Christian's heel turn ranging from sad and surprised to elated. The next few weeks will hopefully reveal if Captain Charisma's actions lead to a potential rivalry with the 25-year-old star.

